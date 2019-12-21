Cops’ shopping spree brings Christmas cheer to even more children

Jaevione Wall, 8, plays with his new Transformer toy he bought on his Walmart shopping spree Friday. Jaevione Wall, 8, plays with his new Transformer toy he bought on his Walmart shopping spree Friday. Detective Josh Leviner helps Jaevione Wall decide what to get on his Walmart shopping spree. Detective Josh Leviner helps Jaevione Wall decide what to get on his Walmart shopping spree. Chief Billy Kelly helps Marquis Crowder, 5, put on a new sweatshirt he bought on his Walmart shopping spree. Chief Billy Kelly helps Marquis Crowder, 5, put on a new sweatshirt he bought on his Walmart shopping spree.

ROCKINGHAM — The more the merrier.

Now in it’s fifth year, the Rockingham Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program gained enough donor support to allow two additional children to join in getting ice cream with officers and in the $200 Walmart shopping spree for Christmas.

“We weren’t going to let two kids watch while the other 10 got to go shopping and eat ice cream,” said Chief Billy Kelly.

The donors included the family of late-RPD officer Donavan Young who contributed $1,500, the Rockingham Rotary which donated $500, Emergency Services Director Donna Wright, as well as anonymous donors and several who donated on the way into Walmart Friday.

Young’s daughters, Lydia and Piper, helped the children pick out their gifts Friday.

The Shop with a Cop program was started at the suggestion of Officer Jan Owens and is a partnership between RPD, Walmart and Richmond County Schools to identify 10 children from low-income households each year who are then paired with a police officer to get ice cream and go on a $200 Christmas shopping spree.

“Y’all made him a happy camper,” said Chris Haywood to Kelly as he watched his son, Bradley, 7, clutch his new hoverboard. Some of the children buy gifts for their family or friends, some buy things they need, and others go right down their own Christmas list.

Chequetta McLean said her son, Murdock, 5, got all toys for himself, which included a set of miniature Avengers action figures, except for a pair of pajamas for her.

“It’s been a great blessing,” McLean said of the event.

Marquis Crowder, 5, picked himself out a Spider Man bike, and had plenty of money left of his $200 to get his two sisters some toys. His mother, Quanasia Roundtree, said he was talking about his sisters the whole time — “Get this for them! Get that for them!”

When Roundtree said they were going to have to come back to Walmart later in the day, Marquis said he only wanted to come back with Kelly. The officers form lasting relationships with the children, with the hope being that they see officers as a positive resource in their lives going forward.

The children got out of school early Friday for Christmas and spent time with their partner officers over ice cream and french fries. Kelly said Shop with a Cop is one of the programs he’s most proud of his department participating in every year.

“All we ask for in return is smiles and we got a lot of those today,” he said.

“The kids’ faces light up, their so happy to get to shop,” said Owens. “It warms my heart that they hug and love on us. It’s about the true meaning of Christmas.”

