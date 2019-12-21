A self-professed “Hillbilly Santa,” Ricky Blakely put his 1952 Farmall Cub tractor at the East Rockingham IGA, entertaining children and professing the birth of Jesus Friday afternoon. Blakely has been representing Santa Claus for more than 30 years throughout the Richmond County region and says he’s always enjoyed interacting with the children and is constantly impressed with their passion for the holiday. ”More children than you would think don’t want anything but to help someone else,” Blakely said. Pictured with Saint Nick is the family of Alberto Bautista with his daughters Sheila, nine, and five-year old Leslie. A self-professed “Hillbilly Santa,” Ricky Blakely put his 1952 Farmall Cub tractor at the East Rockingham IGA, entertaining children and professing the birth of Jesus Friday afternoon. Blakely has been representing Santa Claus for more than 30 years throughout the Richmond County region and says he’s always enjoyed interacting with the children and is constantly impressed with their passion for the holiday. ”More children than you would think don’t want anything but to help someone else,” Blakely said. Pictured with Saint Nick is the family of Alberto Bautista with his daughters Sheila, nine, and five-year old Leslie.

Brian Bloom | Richmond County Daily Journal

