Raider magic: Blind man given sight through digital glasses

ROCKINGHAM — “I can see you! I can see you all!” Michael Clinton shouted as he pointed around the gymnasium — guided by his new eSight glasses — at the cheering Raider students and faculty Friday morning.

Clinton, 66, was diagnosed with degenerative disease that over time caused him to lose his vision, and with it, his ability to hold a job or drive. He was forced to leave his job with Amtrak in Washington, D.C. and move back with his family to receive care.

Since then, Clinton has been an active member of the community, volunteering through the Lions Club and even serving as president. After initial testing in April, the Raider community set a goal to raise the $6,000 needed to give Clinton eSight glasses which use a high speed, high resolution camera to provide a real-time image that an impaired user can see without any delay or latency, according to the eSight website.

Knights for the Blind, a subset of the Lions Club, pledged $3,000 to the cause and the Raiders raised the rest over the last two weeks. Clinton was overcome with emotion when he opened his Christmas present Friday.

“This is the greatest outpouring of love that I could ever receive,” he said, his words overtaken by tears. “In a couple months I’ll be 67 — this is the most beautiful Christmas gift I have ever received.”

Shanda Roberson, who coordinated the drive along with other staff and students, said that “Raider magic” was responsible for Clinton’s gift.

“When you ask a group of people to give their change and they come out with $100 bills, there’s just something really special,” Roberson said.

