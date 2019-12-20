Man hospitalized, accused of threatening deputy

This screenshot apparently shows Jason Gomiller’s swollen cheek after his arrest Monday. He did not take a mug shot, according the the Richmond County Jail. This screenshot apparently shows Jason Gomiller’s swollen cheek after his arrest Monday. He did not take a mug shot, according the the Richmond County Jail.

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man was hospitalized Monday after allegedly threatening a sheriff’s deputy’s family and hitting the deputy with his vehicle while the deputy performed a traffic stop.

Jason Earl Gomiller, 41, of Marigold Street, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer and one misdemeanor count each of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a government employee, injury to personal property and communicating threats. He was additionally charged with driving with a revoked license, driving with an expired registration plate, having improper lighting on his vehicle, and failing to heed a siren.

Warrants for his arrest allege that Gomiller struck a deputy when he drove away as the deputy was conducting the traffic stop. He also allegedly told the deputy that he would “kill” him and that he would do the same to the deputy’s family, according to the warrants. In an altercation with another deputy who was assisting in the arrest, Gomiller, who is described as a “fleeing suspect,” allegedly spit on the deputy and snatched away his arms.

Gomiller is also accused of causing $200 of damage to a deputy’s 2013 Dodge Charger. In addition to this damage to the deputy’s vehicle, the incident report lists four other properties that were either damaged or in some way altered by Gomiller, but they are redacted.

He was arrested at 4 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 16 and initially placed under a $150,000 secure bond. On Tuesday, this was modified to an unsecured bond and Gomiller was released on the condition that he not have contact with the deputies involved in his arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2.

Gomiller’s jaw was broken in the course of the arrest, according to a visit summary from UNC Health Care provided to the Daily Journal. In a private Facebook post, Gomiller claimed the officers beat him about the body as well and challenged the events as laid out in the warrants for his arrest.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Gomiller has never been incarcerated. He was convicted in 2012 of one misdemeanor count each of driving with a revoked license and violating seat belt law in New Hanover County. He was sentenced to probation for these offenses.

