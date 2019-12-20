County will pay

$2 million

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A county in North Carolina will pay $2 million to the family of a woman who died of an overdose in jail. Buncombe County agreed to the settlement Wednesday in the case of Michele Smiley, news outlets reported. An autopsy determined Smiley, 34, died of a methamphetamine overdose in October 2017. She had been booked in the county jail on a probation violation and told staff she had ingested “a lot” of meth to avoid being caught with the drug, according to news outlets. She later died at a hospital.

Video evidence from the jail showed Smiley was left alone in a cell for nearly an hour before dying, the Asheville Citizen Times reported. That evidence pushed the case into a settlement.

“I felt if the jury got the case, that video would have destroyed us,” said Sean Perrin, the attorney representing former Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan and four jailers on duty the day of Smiley’s death. “The video was a problem for everybody,” said Thomas Doughton, the attorney for three other jailers involved in the case.

***

Bishop to have

county office

LUMBERTON — The old BB&T building will be home to more than just county administrative offices when renovation work is finished.

Dan Bishop, the U.S. representative of N.C. District 9, will have space in which to establish an office from which to serve his Robeson County constituents, County Manager Kellie Blue said Wednesday. The congressman who won the U.S. House seat in a Sept. 10 special election has confirmed he will move staff into the building. He will get it at no cost.

It’s not clear yet how big the office space will be, but Bishop plans to have two staffers in the Robeson County office. Both people will be hired locally.

***

Holiday Explosion

is set for Saturday

RED SPRINGS — The Community Wellness and Action Listen2Me youth group’s Holiday Explosion is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Red Springs Middle School.

The holiday event will take place in the school’s auditorium. During the event, about 20 members of the youth group will perform an original play titled “Finding Christmas.”

Donations for $1 will be accepted, and all proceeds will go toward two student scholarships.

For information, contact 910-536-7814.

***

Plan OK’d to help

solar development

ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners have endorsed the efforts to increase solar farm opportunities for Bladen County and 14 others.

Their action, a letter to the N.C. Utilities Commissioner ahead of a Wednesday meeting, supports Birdseye Renewable Energy and its request for a Friesian Holdings Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity. The letter reads in part that commissioners “see that the Friesian upgrades are the best way to continue Bladen County solar investment in a timely manner.”

Friesian is a 70-megawatt project developed by Birdseye that would be next among all others in the state to obtain a CPCN.