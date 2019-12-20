Local minister joins commissioner race

Legrand Legrand

ROCKINGHAM — A local minister and entrepreneur has entered the race for Richmond County Board of Commissioner in 2020, adding to a growing list of challengers.

Michael Legrand, 46, graduated from Richmond Senior High School in 1991 and has since added a number of titles to his name. He is an ordained elder in Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God in Chris — where his father, Tommy Legrand, is pastor — he is a licensed mortician and barber, owns his own photography business and his own lawn and landscaping business, and is an Army veteran, though he was never deployed.

Legrand is running as a Democrat for his first elected office and said he has considered running for several years now. If elected, he said his main focuses would be to bring in good-paying jobs, a sports complex for young people, as well as a facility for students to gain STEM training — though education comes before sports.

“I just want to see Richmond County grow to its full potential,” Legrand said. “People need good-paying jobs where they’re not living paycheck to paycheck.”

He also wants to see Richmond County have a better selection of restaurants and movie theater.

“The citizens of Richmond County have to travel to … surrounding counties just to go to the movies so I would love to see a movie theater return,” he said.

His father, Tommy, is a prominent leader in Richmond County, growing his church from a street ministry to a sprawling compound in South Hamlet, and is celebrating 50 years in ministry this year. Legrand said his father and mother, Geraldine Legrand, taught him the value of “sacrifice to serve the community.”

“My father played a big role in being an example of making yourself available to the needs of the community,” he said. “My mom sacrificed her dreams so I could live mine.”

On what would make him a quality commissioner, Legrand said his experience being self-employed has taught him how to be “flexible” in order to understand the needs of people from all walks of life.

“I want people to have a fair shot and a level playing field for all citizens, not just to cater to a select few,” Legrand said. “I will serve all citizens regardless of race and economic status.”

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

