Disney on Ice, Road Trip Adventures coming to FayettevilleorDisney on Ice coming to Fayetteville

Hit the road with Mickey and his pals for a high-octane ride in Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures. Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy — and you — embark on a wild ride to your favorite Disney destinations. Travel with Moana to the sun-soaked Motunui, set off on a safari to the Pride Lands with Simba. Discover a whole new world as you’re swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade. Play at a larger-than-life carnival with Woody and Forky. Join us for a fun-filled getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks and up-close character interactions — right in your hometown!

TICKET PRICES: $71.50 VIP DINING, $61.50, $56.50, $51.50, $46.50, $36.50, $31.50, $26.50, $21.50 OPENING NIGHT TICKETS FOR SELECT SEATS ARE $14.50.

Shows will be held today, Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Dr, Fayetteville.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Disney-on-Ice-Road-Trip-Adventures-Nassau-Coliseum.jpg