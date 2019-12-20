Officials want jail inmates movedorOfficials want jail inmates moved out over safety concerns

NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina county jail was ordered by state regulators Wednesday to move more than 100 inmates elsewhere by late next week until safety hazards in the facility are fixed.

The state Division of Health Service Regulation sent a letter to Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone saying that no more than 56 inmates be housed in the jail while repairs are made, WRAL reported. Stone said in a statement that he has been working to improve the jail since he took office five years ago.

Chief Deputy Brandon Medina said the county is trying to find space in other county jails for about 130 inmates by a Dec. 27 deadline set by the state.

Regulators have pointed to electrical problems, blocked doorways, staffing shortages and other issues at the jail. They set a deadline as early as 5 p.m. Thursday to fix some problems, while the sheriff’s office has up to 60 days to address others issues on the list.