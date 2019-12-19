ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Early College High School senior Lauren Humann has been selected to join the N.C. Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee.

The Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee will work hand-in-hand with employees and State Superintendent Mark Johnson at the Department of Public Instruction in Raleigh to come up with ideas to create a better learning environment for students, according the the N.C. Public School’s Facebook page.

Humann is one of six who will serve on the committee. Several hundred other students applied from across the state.

“I was like wow … that’s incredible,” Humann said when she first heard the news. “I was in shock.”

During their meetings, students will cover topics of ways to improve their educational experience.

During Humann’s first meeting, she said they discussed health and nutrition with individuals from the School Nutrition Department. Humann said she was excited to share how her younger siblings were able to eat breakfast in their classrooms through Richmond County Schools’ new program which has greatly increased student usage of school meals.

“They were really happy to get that first-hand feedback,” she said.

Being involved in theater, Humann said she will bring her perspective on drama and how they can be better incorporated within the schools. She’s also interested in hearing what other school districts are doing well and bringing some of their ideas back to Richmond County.

The committee will meet again in January, when they will get to talk with Mark Johnson.

