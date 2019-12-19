City employees receive Christmas bonuses

ROCKINGHAM — Both Rockingham and Hamlet are providing their employees with Christmas bonuses this year, though the Hamlet City Council’s decision faced a bit of resistance from one of its new members.

Rockingham employees received $100 each with checks delivered in person by Mayor Steve Morris and City Manager Monty Crump, according to Crump. Employees within each department who have not had an accident resulting in lost time are eligible for a drawing to receive an additional $50 per safety award they receive throughout the year, which could mean three to five bonuses for each department.

The total cost to the city to provide the bonuses comes out to about $14,000, which is included in the annual budget, according to Crump.

The City of Hamlet, at least in recent years, has opted to wait to award bonuses until after the annual audit is finalized in December to see what the city can afford, and then leave it up to the council to determine whether and how much of a bonus to provide.

Newly-elected Councilman Maurice Stuart motioned to approve a bonus, calling city employees “the real M.V.P.’s.”

“I value our city employees, we definitely want to retain our city employees and show them all sorts of gratitude,” Stuart said. “Our city employees are top notch, phenomenal — they’re the real M.V.P.’s. I would love to see them get some type of appreciation (with) a Christmas bonus.”

The council approved a $200 bonus for each full-time employee and a $100 bonus for each part-time employee with a 4-1 vote. The bonuses were distributed last Friday at a total cost of between $20,000 to $25,000 to the city. Councilman Oscar Sellers, in his first council meeting after being sworn in, was the lone “no” vote, citing discomfort with deciding the matter in a regular meeting and not the annual budget-specific meeting in January.

“I’m not against a bonus … but since the city didn’t budget it, I don’t think it would be a good idea to spend that kind of money,” Sellers said. In the discussion with the other council members, Sellers said the council was “wildcatting” the decision.

“I think, at the next budget meeting, it should be included in the budget but at this time to come up and say we want to add it on in a meeting — I disagree with that,” he said.

Councilman Eddie Martin deferred to City Manager Jonathan Blanton on the financial impact distributing these bonuses would have on the city. Blanton said that a council vote following the annual audit report was the method of deciding a Christmas bonus since he’d been in the position and added that the city’s finances are more than able to handle a $25,000 expense.

“When you look at twenty to twenty-five thousand dollars out of an $8.5 to 8.7 million budget — just to point blank answer your question Mr. Martin, no, that would not break the bank.”

Councilman Jesse McQueen echoed Stuart’s points, saying that many city departments had worked hard to improve Hamlet.

“If anybody is riding around you see what’s going on with the town with some of the beautification projects — that’s not just one group of guys doing that, that’s different departments working really hard to make our town look better,” McQueen said.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_RCDJ_logo-4.jpg

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]