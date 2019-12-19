Meals on Wheels delivers miracles, but lacks volunteers

Jane McCall chats with Tommie Jeter, the first delivery on her route delivering for Meals on Wheels. Jane McCall chats with Tommie Jeter, the first delivery on her route delivering for Meals on Wheels. From left, David McCall, Jane McCall, Eva Greene who prepares the meals for Meals on Wheels, and Hamlet Senior Center Director Sarah Locklear pose before Jane McCall went out on her deliveries for the day. From left, David McCall, Jane McCall, Eva Greene who prepares the meals for Meals on Wheels, and Hamlet Senior Center Director Sarah Locklear pose before Jane McCall went out on her deliveries for the day. Jane McCall gives Charlie Davis a Christmas card, some holiday treats, and his regular Meals on Wheels meal. Jane McCall gives Charlie Davis a Christmas card, some holiday treats, and his regular Meals on Wheels meal.

HAMLET — For 125 homebound seniors across Richmond County, Meals on Wheels provides an invaluable service.

While all of them rely on these meals, delivered five days a week, Kim Partin, director of nutrition for Richmond County Aging Services, estimates that it’s the primary source of food for at least 60 percent of them. Meals on Wheels recipients must be 60 years old, homebound, and unable to prepare their own meals on a regular basis.

Partin said the organization has a fraction of the volunteers they had in years past, and because of that there are 120 people on the waiting list. Priority is given to those who are facing physical or mental abuse, who have no support at all, and to those who suffer from Alzheimer’s.

“In a perfect world you could get everyone on the list,” Partin said. “If we had more volunteers we could maybe get more funding to start new (delivery) routes.”

By completing their deliveries, the volunteers are also checking in on people who may not get many visitors. Those further out in the county receive 10 meals every other week, and their assigned volunteers call them on the off week, according to Partin.

The senior centers of East Rockingham, Hamlet and Ellerbe each serve as hubs for deliveries in their areas. East Rockingham has four routes (which extend beyond East Rockingham into Rockingham and Cordova), while Hamlet and Ellerbe each have one.

Pee Dee Outfitters donated 10 pairs of socks to the Hamlet Senior Center Wednesday to go out with the deliveries for Christmas, while Mary Baker, Daisy Brown, Luvenia Williams and Elaine McLaurin also contributed.

On Wednesday, Jane McCall completed her 10 deliveries — turkey, dressing and cranberry fluff — throughout Hamlet. She and her husband, David, began volunteering about five years ago after hearing about it from a friend. McCall said she used to bring her grandchildren, Allie and Lizzie, now 15 and 8 years old, on her deliveries and they would draw pictures for each of the recipients.

McCall still sees those drawings on refrigerators as she goes about her deliveries years later.

“It’s a wonderful way to give back,” McCall said. “They brighten our day.”

As McCall walked up Tommie Jeter’s stoop, he greeted her like a friend. Jeter, who will turn 79 on Christmas Day, said McCall is “like family.”

“It’s great,” Jeter said of Meals on Wheels. “I don’t have to cook that much.”

For Willie Tender of Dobbins Heights, his severe vision impairment makes many of life’s daily tasks a challenge. He’s been receiving meals for at least 10 years.

“If it wasn’t for Meals on Wheels I’d be missing a lot of meals,” Tender said.

For David Mishoe, the food itself is good but it’s more about visiting with the volunteers.

“I look forward to the company,” Mishoe said. “It’s a great enjoyment to see other people helping others. I just wish I could do more of it myself.”

For anyone interested in volunteering, call Aging Services at 910-997-4491 and ask for Kim Partin.

“You get more than you give when you volunteer,” said Sarah Locklear, director of the Hamlet Senior Center.

Jane McCall chats with Tommie Jeter, the first delivery on her route delivering for Meals on Wheels. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Photo-2.jpg Jane McCall chats with Tommie Jeter, the first delivery on her route delivering for Meals on Wheels. From left, David McCall, Jane McCall, Eva Greene who prepares the meals for Meals on Wheels, and Hamlet Senior Center Director Sarah Locklear pose before Jane McCall went out on her deliveries for the day. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Photo-3.jpg From left, David McCall, Jane McCall, Eva Greene who prepares the meals for Meals on Wheels, and Hamlet Senior Center Director Sarah Locklear pose before Jane McCall went out on her deliveries for the day. Jane McCall gives Charlie Davis a Christmas card, some holiday treats, and his regular Meals on Wheels meal. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Lede-Photo.jpg Jane McCall gives Charlie Davis a Christmas card, some holiday treats, and his regular Meals on Wheels meal.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]