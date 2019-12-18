Holiday shoppers boost local retail numbers

This holiday season will be financially remembered as one that local merchants can simply sit back and count their blessings.

No, final sales tallies in the Richmond County region won’t be like hitting the lottery. But they will be up.

No, record numbers of shoppers won’t have streamed through the retail stores’ doors. But the number of shoppers will be up.

And as long as the numbers are going up, everyone seems pretty happy.

“Sales this season are at about what I expected them to be,” explained Our Southern Roots boutique owner Tina Suggs. “The Christmas spirit has certainly hit the Richmond County region.”

Suggs is happy with just about all aspects of her southern-styled boutique and how the operation is running. She moved the shop into the Richmond Plaza shopping center in Rockingham about two years ago and likes her location.

“We have customers from this region and customers who will travel to get here,” she said. “I’ve got ladies coming in from South Carolina, from Raleigh, from Charlotte – pretty much everywhere.”

And why would they travel such distance? Suggs says it’s all in how you treat them. “We give our clients the ultimate customer service,” she said.

This also is the edge she has over internet shopping. “I get to know my customers. There is a real connection that you can’t get over the internet,” she said.

The shop also creates custom monogramming and vinyl originals, suited specifically to a client’s taste.

And for those guys out there that don’t have a clue what to get their female loved ones, Suggs can offer a variety of solutions. “A lot of guys come in here and are so thankful for the help in choosing the perfect gift,” said Suggs, adding that her staff is one of her greatest assets. “I couldn’t do it without the girls I have here.”

Slow but steady growth is what the owners of Richmond Plaza are also seeing in the community. At Tri-City, Inc., Comptroller Vickie Fox emphasized a seemingly simple but also very important way to know if the economy is strong or weak.

“Our tenants are all paying their rent,” said Fox, with the look of someone who has known times when they didn’t.

For an official comment on the economy, Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump pulled sales tax revenue figures from everyone in the city. “We are definitely up from last year,” explained the 36-year veteran of city administration. “Over the course of the city’s first (fiscal) quarter, we took in $618,388.74 in city sales tax. Last year over that same time period we only brought in $559,103.10,” he said.

That’s close to $60,000 more than last year and shows an increase of $20,000 a month. Rockingham sales tax adds 2 percent to items bought within the city limits.

“That’s a pretty good increase already,” said Crump.

He credits the upswing in increased economic growth, and lower gas prices. “It’s been a trend in this city for quite awhile,” he said. “When gas goes up, especially in the $3 per gallon range, sales tax plummets. People just have less disposable income.”

Richmond County Finance Director Mac Steagall agreed with Crump that so far this year, tax revenue has been good.

“Overall, we are up 9 percent this year over 2018,” said Steagall. “And I expect to see limited growth continuing.”

Final numbers won’t be in until January, but indicators are looking pretty good for this year’s holiday season.

Robert Leininger Editor

Reach Robert Leininger at [email protected] or at [email protected]