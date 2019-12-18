Nonprofits, churches serve ‘whole need’ of residents

Kathryn Adams picks out a book for her granddaughter, Kalayla Wade,4, at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Tuesday. Kathryn Adams picks out a book for her granddaughter, Kalayla Wade,4, at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Tuesday. Kathryn Adams, with the help of her granddaughter, Kalayla Wade, 4, check out the bedding at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Tuesday. Kathryn Adams, with the help of her granddaughter, Kalayla Wade, 4, check out the bedding at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Tuesday. Mayor Antonio Blue, at right, said the event Tuesday was meant to serve the “whole need” of a person, not just Christmas gifts. Mayor Antonio Blue, at right, said the event Tuesday was meant to serve the “whole need” of a person, not just Christmas gifts. Partnering organizations for the giveaway were the Eden International Ministries of Lumberton, Trusting in Jesus Ministry, Elizabeth Foster Academy of Charlotte, and Healing Soldiers, along with the Town of Dobbins Heights. Partnering organizations for the giveaway were the Eden International Ministries of Lumberton, Trusting in Jesus Ministry, Elizabeth Foster Academy of Charlotte, and Healing Soldiers, along with the Town of Dobbins Heights.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — There was a buffet of free nonperishable food items, cleaning supplies, books, clothing and more made available for residents in need Tuesday afternoon courtesy of a number of churches and nonprofit organizations.

By Tuesday afternoon more than 100 people had signed up to gather whatever they needed at the Dobbins Heights Community Center and 150 more will be fed through the food donated to the Richmond County Soup Kitchen, which includes three turkeys. They also raffled off larger items like bikes, cooking utensils, and more.

Dr. Brenda Fairley-Ferebee, regional director of the United Nations Chaplains Association, said this is the first time they have been able to have this event in several years due to more urgent needs in more coastal counties following the series of major hurricanes.

“We’re trying to address every need,” Fairley-Ferebee said of the breadth of items available Tuesday.

Kimberlee Cox-Benjamin, founder and CEO of Elizabeth Foster Academy, used to come to Dobbins Heights to visit family when she was young and remembered going to get Now-and-Later candies at the store and playing in their yard with her cousins. Cox-Benjamin, now a children’s book author, said she wanted to provide the children with high-quality books with “rich vocabularies” and ones that would spark conversations about the “who, what, when, where, why and how” of storytelling.

“These are classics that every child should have,” Cox-Benjamin said. The children could pick any of the books available.

Among the items available were lunchboxes and thermoses for children. These, along with some of the leftover food items, will be donated to Richmond County Schools.

“We’re more than happy to receive them,” said Associated Superintendent Dennis Quick. Other leftovers will be taken to nursing homes and will be available at Dobbins Heights’ Winter Wonderland Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Among those who took advantage of the availability of these items were Kathryn Adams of Dobbins Heights and her granddaughter, Kalayla Wade, 4. Kalayla picked out a lunch box, a thermos and some books, and Adams was able to get a number of cleaning supplies and a bag of canned goods.

“I’m thankful to the Lord for putting it on their hearts to provide this for those of us who are less fortunate,” Adams said.

Mayor Antonio Blue reached out to Fairley-Ferebee to bring the event to Dobbins Heights because, he said, there’s a great need.

“People are economically distressed, they don’t have enough resources” and the choice between getting medication and buying food can lead some to go hungry, Blue said. “When you see dry goods, cleaning supplies and books, that means we’re trying to meet the whole need not just the Christmas need … The town and the people appreciate this.”

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

