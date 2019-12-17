Sings demands arresting officers be fired, activist meets with sheriff

Activist John C. Barnett, followed by Stephen Sings Sr., leads a group into the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday to get a meeting with Sheriff James Clemmons to request Sings’ charges be dismissed. Barnett was the only one who was able to go into Clemmons’ office, and Clemmons told him to take his concerns to the State Bureau of Investigation, which is now handling the matter of Sings’ arrest. Activist John C. Barnett, followed by Stephen Sings Sr., leads a group into the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday to get a meeting with Sheriff James Clemmons to request Sings’ charges be dismissed. Barnett was the only one who was able to go into Clemmons’ office, and Clemmons told him to take his concerns to the State Bureau of Investigation, which is now handling the matter of Sings’ arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — Stephen Sings Sr.’s broke his silence at a press conference Monday to — while flanked by family and supporters — demand that the officers involved in his arrest be fired, that his and his son’s charges be dropped and requested counseling for his family to help them deal the events since the Vance-Richmond Senior game.

“I think all of them should be fired! You’ve got to look at it, I was down on the ground. I was getting kicked, punched. I was getting tazed over and over again like I was a slave or something … what for? I didn’t do nothing to deserve any of that type of punishment,” Sings said.

He added that law enforcement should want to come together to make the people they serve feel comfortable.

“Why do we got to feel like this is a black and white thing? That’s over with, we don’t live in that type of world,” Sings said. “We all bleed the same … so tell me why I was treated different?”

The press conference ended with Charlotte-based activist John C. Barnett leading the group in a march around the old courthouse (where the sheriff’s office is housed) and into the sheriff’s office to request a meeting with Sheriff James Clemmons after attempts to contact him had failed, according to Barnett and the Sings family. Though the waiting area was packed with people, including Sings, only Barnett went into Clemmons’ office.

After a brief meeting in which Barnett offered to provide Clemmons with more evidence to support Sings’ case, Clemmons told him to take it to the State Bureau of Investigation, which is now investigating the matter, according to Barnett’s account of the conversation.

Clemmons could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon. Barnett said he was pleased that the investigation had been handed over to the SBI as of last week.

In his remarks, Barnett said they had been “disappointed” in the treatment of Sings and his son on the night of Dec. 6, which, he claimed, included an officer telling Sings they were going to “lynch” him. Barnett, who counts Rev. Al Sharpton as a mentor, touted his record of causing 18 cops to lose their jobs over misconduct.

“All cops are not bad, there are some bad apples in the bunch though,” Barnett said. “We’re disappointed Richmond County. We’re disappointed that you took the time out to put your hands on the wrong Charlottean (Sings) … Charlotte is a different breed, we don’t operate the way good ‘ol boy neighborhoods do.”

Sings was arrested at Raider Stadium after approaching a pair of sheriff’s deputies to ask why his son had been arrested earlier that evening, all while livestreaming on Facebook. Lieutenant Damond Allen told him, “I don’t have anything to say to you” and that “this isn’t even open for discussion.” When Sings pressed the issue, saying it was Allen’s “duty” to give him an explanation, Allen attempted to arrest Sings.

A scuffle ensued, with several other officers joining in, and Sings was shocked with a Taser multiple times, kicked and punched, as the video showed. In an interview Monday, Sings said he had had no contact with Allen prior to approaching him in the video, and had only just learned his name from another deputy. Sings was charged with two felonies and 10 misdemeanors following his arrest.

“There’s nothing I would’ve done different, I would’ve done the same thing — that’s my child,” Sings said. “When you’ve got something to do with your child you’re going to ask questions. Only an unconcerned man that has a child doesn’t ask questions. I love my boys.”

An unnamed officer was put on administrative leave Wednesday. Prior to being placed on leave, that officer had not worked since the evening of Sings’ arrest. Clemmons said the decision to put the officer on leave was not a punishment for wrongdoing. The SBI investigation is ongoing.

Sings said he wants Clemmons to call him to apologize for the actions of his officers.

“(The sheriff’s office) is acting like these officers are victims — no. We’re the victims,” Sings said.

Sings said he has been unable to work because of the effect this has had on his mental health and that his sons, one of whom was on Vance’s state championship football team, have been unable to sleep since the incident.

“They violated my rights. They hurt me — they not just hurt me they hurt my heart, my gut, my soul, my spirit. They killed me inside!” Sings said.

Barnett called for a rally on the morning of Jan. 2 for Sings’ court date.

“If we don’t get these charges dropped they’re going to taze someone else next week,” Barnett said.

At the end of his remarks, Barnett led the group of about 22 on a march around the courthouse chanting, “No justice, no peace!” This march, he said, was to make up for the protest Saturday being unable to march beyond the limits designated by the Rockingham Police Department, which was the stretch of road between the old courthouse and the new college building.

On Saturday, a group of about 30 of Sings’ supporters gathered downtown to call for justice as well as share personal stories of interactions with law enforcement they believed were unjust. Gloria Terry, of Hamlet, who led the protest, called for more frequent mental health assessments and cultural sensitivity training for officers, better communication between law enforcement and the community, that law enforcement to honor the 4th Amendment, and to establish an enforced standard of officer conduct.

“Right is right, wrong is wrong. That’s what we’re standing here in solidarity for: for justice,” Terry said Saturday. “Not for black, not for white, not to divide but to come together for justice as a whole.”

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

