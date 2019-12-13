Activist takes up Sings’ cause after arrest

CHARLOTTE — A national Civil Rights activist is now taking up the effort to have all charges dropped against a father arrested at last Friday’s football game in Rockingham where alleged excessive force was used by Richmond County Sheriffs Office deputies.

John C. Barnett held a press conference in front of Vance High School in Charlotte Thursday to further public support for Stephen Sings, Sr., who was at the game watching his son play in the semi-championship game against Richmond Senior.

A livestream video of Sings’ arrest posted Friday night on Facebook has since gone viral and caused an uproar in the community.

“We’re just glad he’s still alive,” said Barnett, with Sings standing by his side. “But we are upset and disappointed that the officer has not been terminated.”

Sheriff James Clemmons said one of the officers involved in the arrest — who he declined to name — has not worked since Friday evening and was officially placed on leave Wednesday morning. Clemmons added that putting the officer on leave was not a punishment for any wrongdoing, as the State Bureau of Investigation is still reviewing the matter.

“I consider it an administrative move to ensure that the discretion of the investigation is pristine,” Clemmons said.

Barnett also announced a press conference scheduled for Monday morning in Rockingham. It will be held in front of the old courthouse downtown, “where they used to hang afro-Americans,” he told the group of broadcast journalists who represented four television stations in the Charlotte region.

Also announced today was that the coach of the Vance football team had given permission for his players to wear a SKS sticker on their helmets at next week’s state championship game. The SKS symbol has been adopted by Sings since the incident happened.

“There have been a lot of victims in Rockingham other than Mr. Sings,” proclaimed Barnett, who said that over 30 people had contacted his office for help from the region. “Our goal is to help every single caller.”

Barnett said he will “fill the courtroom” on January 2 when Sings has his first court appearance.

A GoFundMe page, called Justice for SKS, was also set up today where donations are being sought to “to assist with the expenses of travel and additional support for Stephen Sings.” The pages goal is to raise $20,000. As of press time, $70 had been donated.

Robert Leininger Editor