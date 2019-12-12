Vietnam vets to receive pins, Trump proclamation

Veterans who attend the Christmas Dinner on Sunday will receive a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump. Veterans who attend the Christmas Dinner on Sunday will receive a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump. File photo The Christmas dinner will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the VFW located at 106 Old River Rd. in Rockingham. There will be BBQ, wings, pizza, and sides along with tea and soft drinks. The meal is free. File photo The Christmas dinner will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the VFW located at 106 Old River Rd. in Rockingham. There will be BBQ, wings, pizza, and sides along with tea and soft drinks. The meal is free.

ROCKINGHAM — Vietnam War veterans and those who served during that time will be honored with an official pin and signed proclamation from President Donald Trump during a Christmas dinner at the VFW in Rockingham on Sunday.

The event is put on through a partnership with Christian Veterans of America and the Department of Defense and is open to the public. Veterans will receive the pins and the proclamation as well as a Military Biblestick, which is an iPod-like device that plays selections from the New Testament.

Rev. Timothy Watson said he put together this event because he read an article six years ago that said three out of 10 homeless people in the United State are veterans.

“If there’s anything that’s shame for a nation as powerful as ours is, it’s to treat our veterans that way,” Watson said. “(That statistic) bothered me so I set out to see what I could do.”

Watson was working with families of children in crisis prior to taking this on, and said now this project takes precedence.

“This is my life,” he said.

DOD is working to distribute the pins and proclamations to the 6.7 million veterans left who served in that time period, and Watson said about 600,000 will pass away this year. The families of veterans from that era who have passed away will also be able to receive the pins.

“There’s 6.7 million Vietnam veterans that deserve that pin, we’re losing about 600 a day, so there’s some urgency to what I’m doing,” Watson said.

Trump’s proclamation in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, which is being commemorated from Veterans Day 2012 to Veterans Day 2025, reads, “We vow to never again confuse personal disapproval of war with prejudice against those who honorably wear the uniform of our Armed Forces. With conviction, our Nation pledges our enduring respect, our continuing care, and our everlasting commitment to all Vietnam veterans.”

The dinner will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the VFW located at 106 Old River Rd. in Rockingham. There will be BBQ, wings, pizza, and sides along with tea and soft drinks. The meal is free.

Veterans who attend the Christmas Dinner on Sunday will receive a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_TrumpSignature.jpg Veterans who attend the Christmas Dinner on Sunday will receive a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump. File photo The Christmas dinner will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the VFW located at 106 Old River Rd. in Rockingham. There will be BBQ, wings, pizza, and sides along with tea and soft drinks. The meal is free. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_flaggraves.jpg File photo The Christmas dinner will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the VFW located at 106 Old River Rd. in Rockingham. There will be BBQ, wings, pizza, and sides along with tea and soft drinks. The meal is free.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]