Young veteran running unaffiliated for county commissioner

ROCKINGHAM — An Iraq War veteran from Hamlet will run for county commissioner in 2020 as an unaffiliated candidate.

T.J. Davenport, 37, left Richmond County for four years for the Navy and was deployed during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. When he returned from service, he got his paramedic certification in Stanly County and worked with FirstHealth for five years before getting a job with NASCAR, where he is now a manager of Track Services and the Air Titan Program.

Davenport said he’d been considering running for county office for about a year through long conversations with his wife and prayer. A captain with Northside Volunteer Fire Department, Davenport wants to be a “voice” for public servants and veterans in the county.

“I’m from a younger generation so I think I can bring new and better ideas … and provide insight on fire services and EMS as well,” he said. “I know the struggles younger veterans are going through currently and I’m looking to try to ease that for veterans in our county.”

Running unaffiliated means that Davenport will have to obtain signatures from 4% of the total registered voters in Richmond County and submit them by noon on March 3, 2020, the day of the primary, in order to be on the ballot in November, according to Director of Elections Connie Kelly.

“I’ve been unaffiliated for quite a while. The parties are changing from what they were,” he said. “I was raised in a Democratic family … (Being unaffiliated) fits my personality because I agree with some views on Democratic things and some on Republican things — for me I like to look at the true meaning of the issue and do what is best not necessarily what fits a certain party.”

This is Davenport’s first time running for elected office.

He will need 1,116 signatures based on current voter totals, but Davenport said he’s shooting for 1,200 to give him a cushion in case that changes.

“(Running unaffiliated) is going to make it a little tougher for me but i’m up for it,” he said.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

