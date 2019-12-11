What’s in a name? New Hamlet councilman stirs waters over title

HAMLET — The swearing in proceedings for the new Hamlet City Council members took a turn Tuesday when newly-elected Councilman Terry Moore removed the nameplate bearing his name and replaced it with one reading “Citizens of Hamlet.”

“No sir. No sir. No,” said Mayor Bill Bayless as Moore switched his nameplate and leaned back in his chair.

“Yes sir,” Moore retorted.

Bayless abruptly called for a 10 minute recess to discuss what would be done. The council and city staff determined that the issue would go to a vote after the completion of the swearing in ceremonies. Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen motioned to approve an action to keep the nameplate reading, “Terry Moore Council Member,” saying allowing Moore to customize his nameplate could allow future council members to take similar action and cause new issues.

Newly-elected Councilman Oscar Sellers said he didn’t see what difference it would make to allow Moore’s nameplate to read different from the others, to which Bayless replied that it would take away the “uniformity of the court.” Moore interjected, “Is there something offensive about this?”

“It says ‘Citizens of Hamlet,’ that’s who I’m representing. I’m not representing Terry Moore,” Moore said.

McQueen again stated that “anybody could put anything on there” if Moore’s change was allowed to stand. The vote passed in favor of Moore’s nameplate being changed back to his name with a 3-2 vote. Sellers and Moore voted against.

In his comments after the meeting, Moore thanked his voters for the opportunity to serve “even though I didn’t get to keep my nameplate, I’m still going to be down here serving the citizens of Hamlet.”

Moore said in an interview following the meeting that he told the city not to make him a nameplate because he was going to get his own, adding, “They knew (what I was going to do) ahead of time, they could’ve told me then (that it wasn’t allowed) but they didn’t bother to do that.”

Bayless and City Manager Jonathan Blanton said Moore did not ask them about whether he could change his nameplate. Blanton said he was not aware of any city ordinance barring a council member to customize their nameplate, but said that the council chambers are controlled by the council and issues concerning the space itself are up to the discretion of the council.

“I don’t know what to say I’m just kind of aghast at it but it’s taken care of,” Bayless said.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

