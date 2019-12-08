Because pets get hungry, tooMeals on Wheels adds purrfect service for elderly pet owners

When things get tough money-wise, everyone suffers. And pets are no exceptions.

Often folks will personally go without, just so that their pets are taken care of, be it sharing a meal or buying dog food instead of bread and milk.

But no one has to explain why. Any pet lover knows that the adopted “kids” are as much a part of the family as the real kids are.

For seniors, pets are an even more important aspect of their life. Especially for those who have lost their spouse, and are living alone for the first time.

“A pet is a huge support system for older people,” explained Kim Dalton, who heads the Nutrition Division at the Richmond Center for the Aging. “And we’ve seen a real need for pet food among the clients we serve.”

Dalton runs the always popular Meals on Wheels program, which delivers a hot meal every Monday through Friday to over 130 seniors who are shut-ins throughout the region.

So when three local ladies approached Dalton about adding pet food to the meal delivery, she jumped at the opportunity. “For 20 years I’ve always wished for a Meals on Wheels for pets. Now we have it.”

With the help of local residents Barbara Orr, Christie Newton and Judy Cagle, Meals on Wheels will deliver needed nutrition to both senoirs and their four-legged friends.

The program just got started, and the center needs the help of the community to make it work. Donations of dog and cat food, treats and toys are desperately needed, but support has been growing. “People love the idea. I sent out an email to all the country employees, and now they are bringing in donations,” said Dalton.

Tomorrow’s big holiday event, the Christmas in the Square in Rockingham, will have a special donation box so those attending can help. It will be near the stage, and residents are asked to bring something for a pet in need.

The program isn’t just for shut-ins, though. Dalton says that any senior that has a need for pet food can also come to one of the three senior centers, and they will be helped.

Those same senior centers, Ellerbe, East Rockingham and Hamlet, also serve as a drop-off place for those wishing to donate, as well as the Center for the Aging office in Rockingham.

For East Rockingham resident Linda Stubbs, the program couldn’t have come at a better time. Stubbs lost her husband unexpectedly to cancer in November. Now she lives alone with her two-year-old beagle Dusty. And it doesn’t take long to see the bond the two share.

“I’ve had a real hard time since my husband died,” said Stubbs. “Without the center helping me with dog food, I don’t know what I would have done.”

Dusty and Stubbs are inseparable, where she goes, Dusty follows. And most importantly, Dusty makes Stubbs smile – something she has found little reason to do for the past couple of months.

For more information on the program, call the Center for Aging at 910-410-1133.

Robert Leininger Editor

Reach Robert Leininger at [email protected]

