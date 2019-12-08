Godwin confident on

federal recognition

LUMBERTON — The Lumbee Tribe’s chairman returned Thursday from Washington, D.C., highly encouraged that legislation granting the tribe federal recognition will be get U.S. House approval by the end of the current congressional session.

If approved by the full House, H.R. 1964 would be sent to the U.S. Senate for consideration. Federal recognition legislation, S. 1368, has been introduced in the Senate. The last action taken on S. 1368 was on May 8 when it was referred to the Committee on Indian Affairs.

Harvey Godwin Jr. was in the nation’s capital Wednesday to testify before the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States.

***

Woman, 73, realizes

a lifelong dream

FAIRMONT — A 73-year-old Fairmont woman was thankful for family more so than ever this Thanksgiving.

With the help of Ancestry.com, a site that operates a network of genealogical, historical records and genetic genealogy websites to help people find their roots, Claudia Dent, who was given up at birth, spent the holiday with with her five blood siblings.

She met them for the first time just three weeks ago.

On Wednesday, Dent made the more than 400-mile trip from Fairmont to Maryville, Tennessee, where she was born, and where her five older siblings — sisters Billy, Barbara, Eva and Wanda; and brother, Bobby — now live.

***

Bearded officers

raise $4K for kids

LUMBERTON — Santa isn’t the only one delivering gifts and sporting a beard this Christmas.

Officers at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office can continue to forego the razor as the No Shave November campaign is extended into December. The campaign raises money for gifts for local children whose lives have been touched by cancer as part of a program called Shop with the Sheriff for Christmas.

For a $25 donation, the officers get to sport their less-than-clean-cut look. So far, the Sheriff’s Office has raised $4,000.

***

Trotman becomes

first All-American

WACO, TEXAS — St. Andrews University receiver Jermaine Trotman Jr. earned a spot on the 2019 AFCA NAIA Coaches’ All-America Teams announced Thursday by the American Football Coaches Association.

Trotman, a junior from Virginia, was named a first team All-American. Trotman ranked third in the nation in all-purpose yards per game (173.9). Trotman picked up 747 yards receiving this season. He tallied six touchdowns — four touchdown receptions, one rushing touchdown and one punt return for a touchdown. Trotman averaged 93 receiving yards per game.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.