The Town of Ellerbe’s Christmas Tree was lit Friday at the Ellerbe Hometown Christmas. The Town of Ellerbe’s Christmas Tree was lit Friday at the Ellerbe Hometown Christmas. The Mineral Springs Chorus sings “Santa’s Getting Fit for Christmas” before the tree lighting at the Ellerbe Hometown Christmas on Friday. Local businesses stayed open late to light downtown Ellerbe and offered door prizes for the folks strolling through town. Inside the Ellerbe Fire Department were craft vendors and Mr. and Mrs. Claus taking Christmas gift orders. The Mineral Springs Chorus sings “Santa’s Getting Fit for Christmas” before the tree lighting at the Ellerbe Hometown Christmas on Friday. Local businesses stayed open late to light downtown Ellerbe and offered door prizes for the folks strolling through town. Inside the Ellerbe Fire Department were craft vendors and Mr. and Mrs. Claus taking Christmas gift orders. The Mineral Springs Chorus sings “Santa’s Getting Fit for Christmas” before the tree lighting at the Ellerbe Hometown Christmas on Friday. Local businesses stayed open late to light downtown Ellerbe and offered door prizes for the folks strolling through town. Inside the Ellerbe Fire Department were craft vendors and Mr. and Mrs. Claus taking Christmas gift orders. The Mineral Springs Chorus sings “Santa’s Getting Fit for Christmas” before the tree lighting at the Ellerbe Hometown Christmas on Friday. Local businesses stayed open late to light downtown Ellerbe and offered door prizes for the folks strolling through town. Inside the Ellerbe Fire Department were craft vendors and Mr. and Mrs. Claus taking Christmas gift orders. The Mineral Springs Chorus sings “Santa’s Getting Fit for Christmas” before the tree lighting at the Ellerbe Hometown Christmas on Friday. Local businesses stayed open late to light downtown Ellerbe and offered door prizes for the folks strolling through town. Inside the Ellerbe Fire Department were craft vendors and Mr. and Mrs. Claus taking Christmas gift orders. The Mineral Springs Chorus sings “Santa’s Getting Fit for Christmas” before the tree lighting at the Ellerbe Hometown Christmas on Friday. Local businesses stayed open late to light downtown Ellerbe and offered door prizes for the folks strolling through town. Inside the Ellerbe Fire Department were craft vendors and Mr. and Mrs. Claus taking Christmas gift orders.

The Mineral Springs Chorus sings “Santa’s Getting Fit for Christmas” before the tree lighting at the Ellerbe Hometown Christmas on Friday. Local businesses stayed open late to light downtown Ellerbe and offered door prizes for the folks strolling through town. Inside the Ellerbe Fire Department were craft vendors and Mr. and Mrs. Claus taking Christmas gift orders.

Macie Mumford, 4, of Rockingham describes in detail what she wants Santa Claus to bring her for Christmas: a Barbie Suitcase, Crybaby and Barbie Housekeeper set.

The Town of Ellerbe’s Christmas Tree was lit Friday at the Ellerbe Hometown Christmas.