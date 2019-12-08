Contributed photo Trent Simpson, an offensive lineman for the Raiders, walks an East Rockingham Elementary student to class on Friday ahead of their state semifinal game. Simpson was one of a handful of players that volunteered to visit with the students of East Rockingham and Monroe Avenue Elementary Friday. “The students were so excited to see you guys!” read a post on the Richmond Raiders’ Facebook page.

