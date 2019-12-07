School board member blasts ‘disrespectful’ NCHSAA

ROCKINGHAM — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s handling of the seating at the Richmond Raiders’ playoff game against Myers Park last week struck a nerve with a Richmond County Board of Education member Thursday who said he felt the NCHSAA “totally disrespected” the county and Raider fans.

Officials with Myers Park High School expressed concern to NCHSAA about their fans not being able to buy presale tickets for the game and wanted to make sure that there would be enough seats on the visitor side to comply with NCHSAA rules requiring at least one third of the available seats be open to visitors, according to NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker.

Tucker said “word had gone forward” during the regular season that Richmond Raider fans have been allowed to sit on either the home or visitor side, and spoke with Richmond County Schools Superintendent Jeff Maples and Associate Superintendent Dennis Quick about the practice.

Tucker said her office received no calls following the game that there had been any issue with seating at the game. The only communication that was made to Richmond County Schools regarding the concern over seating was that phone conversation with Maples and Quick, according to Tucker.

On Thursday, Board of Education Member Ronald Tillman said that in his time as an athlete and as a spectator he had never heard of the NCHSAA “dictated to the school as to who sits where at a ball game.”

“That bothers me,” Tillman said at the meeting Thursday. “I feel like (NCHSAA) totally disrespected Richmond County. It went as far as the students, and you noticed even in the student section how they were dressed and how they were mocking us as being, I guess, southerners from Richmond County.”

It’s unclear what the visiting students were wearing or said during the game that Tillman is referring to. Tillman did not return a request for comment Friday. Maples also did not return a request for comment Friday afternoon.

Tillman said he had spoken with other board members and other members of the community who shared similar feelings about the way the seating was handled. He urged the board to take steps to make sure the NCHSAA “knows how we feel.”

“That’s just one of the things that’s been on my heart and mind ever since it was presented to me and I take offense to it simply because Richmond County is home for me and I take pride in it and I’m not going to let anybody come in my house and talk down to me and talk down to my kids and my family — this is family,” Tillman said. “That’s how i feel about it, I had to get it off my chest but I think we need to go a little bit further (in responding to the NCHSAA).”

Vice Chairman Bobbie Sue Ormsby thanked Tillman for “speaking up” and added “it was very noticeable Friday night.”

“For us this is old news,” Tucker said. “That page is turned.”

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_RonaldTillman.jpg

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]