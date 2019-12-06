County ‘fixture’ Lt. Col. Ring says goodbye, leaving in January

Board Member Joe Richardson spoke highly of Lt. Col. Jon Ring as Ring prepares to depart for Germany, saying he was an example to all those who previous held his position. Board Member Joe Richardson spoke highly of Lt. Col. Jon Ring as Ring prepares to depart for Germany, saying he was an example to all those who previous held his position. Lt. Col. Jon Ring takes a selfie with his student senators and JROTC cadets on Thursday. Lt. Col. Jon Ring takes a selfie with his student senators and JROTC cadets on Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM — Retired Lt. Col. Jon Ring gave parting remarks to the Richmond County Board of Education Thursday as prepares for the next phase of his career in Wiesbaden, Germany as an instructor at Wiesbaden High School, a Department of Defense Education Activity school.

Ring has been with Richmond Senior High School since 2014 and served as the senior Army instructor for the JROTC and as an advisor for the Student Senate. A prominent voice for veterans and honoring military service, as well as inspiring new military service members — with his birthday on Flag Day — Ring said this is one of the rare times as a soldier that he’s gotten to leave a job on his own terms, though it was a tough decision.

“I really feel like I’ve become a fixture in the community,” Ring said in an interview Thursday. “In the Army it seems like you change jobs every two years, even when you feel like your whole soul is in that unit. In a way I’m doing the same thing now, but this time it’s my decision.”

With all his and his wife’s children grown, Ring said when the opportunity came he saw it as a chance to be immersed in a new culture.

“There’s a lot of me that keeps saying ‘don’t go’ but I think it’s something I’ve got to do,” he said after marching with the JROTC at Hamlet’s Christmas Parade.

His students will hold a farewell for him on Dec. 18. His last official day as an employee of the school will be Jan. 3.

Student Senate Vice President Noah Jordan spoke at length before the Board of Education on what Ring meant to the other senators, not “giving orders” but actively participating in school functions such as, for example, helping setting up the Homecoming Dance this year.

“It’s not just sitting in the back and saying ‘you do this and you do this,’ Colonel always steps in and does something,” Jordan said. “(The Homecoming Dance) was something that we were supposed to set up but Colonel was there the whole time and he was helping us set up throughout the whole process and he didn’t even have to do that. That’s something that was on us and he was there putting his own money in and doing on his own time when he could be with his family — he was with us.”

Ring thanked the board for their support, which included allowing him to travel to Normandy, France this summer with a group of cadets, making the same parachute jump as the paratroopers did almost exactly 75 years prior.

Board Member Joe Richardson said he has seen the JROTC program “wax and wane” in quality since the school opened in ‘72 and that Ring stands above all previous leaders of the program.

“This gentleman has done what everybody should’ve done, he’s put it number one, students out there have nothing but respect for your leadership and I appreciate sincerely (that ) what you have done with JROTC has not been done in the past to the extent that you have done it,” Richardson said. “My hat is off to you sir.”

Superintendent Jeff Maples said he had to use some “trickeration” to get Ring into the meeting to surprise him with the brief ceremony. Maples saluted Ring as he left to take pictures with his student senators and cadets.

Board Member Joe Richardson spoke highly of Lt. Col. Jon Ring as Ring prepares to depart for Germany, saying he was an example to all those who previous held his position. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_5437.jpg Board Member Joe Richardson spoke highly of Lt. Col. Jon Ring as Ring prepares to depart for Germany, saying he was an example to all those who previous held his position. Lt. Col. Jon Ring takes a selfie with his student senators and JROTC cadets on Thursday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_RingSelfieWeb.jpg Lt. Col. Jon Ring takes a selfie with his student senators and JROTC cadets on Thursday.

A county ‘fixture’ after 5 years, leaving for Germany

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]