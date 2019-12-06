County’s auction of admin building unsuccessful, new auction held through Iron Horse

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County struck out on the auction of the former county administration building in downtown Rockingham and will now hold a new auction beginning Friday through Iron Horse Auctions.

The building, located on South Hancock Street, was put up for auction on Nov. 25. The auction was conducted with sealed bids, meaning that the buyers would not see each other’s bids. The purchase by the high bidder would not be final until approved by the Board of Commissioners.

County Manager Bryan Land declined to comment on the nature of the interest the building received prior to the deadline, saying only that the interest that came in after the deadline warranted the scheduling of a new auction through Iron Horse Auctions, the private company that held the auction of more than 100 county-owned properties in April.

The April auction received wide criticism for its rules which, after the deadline, allowed time on each bid contest to be extended by 10 minutes whenever a new bid came in on any property. This caused bidders to have their bids challenged long after they would have been closed on and prices to increase. The company’s servers also “crashed” as bids continued to come in after deadline.

The new auction will be held through www.ironhorseauction.com and will open the morning of Dec. 6 and conclude on Dec. 13.

“It is not uncommon in the auction world, especially when dealing with savvy real estate investors, for interested parties to make serious inquires after the initial auction,” Land said. “With the goal in mind of obtaining the highest bid for the property, it was decided that the best option was to offer the property in a 7-day online-only auction.”

The building was dedicated in 1934 and has served as a post office and later housed the Richmond County administrative staff. They began moving into their new building at 1401 Fayetteville Rd. and the building maintenance staff moved the last of their items from the building in September.

In November 2017, the Richmond County Board of Commissioners approved a request from Dr. John Stevenson, president of the Historical Society, to have three New Deal-era oil paintings, two bronze lanterns on the outside of the building and at least one segment of the Art Deco sandstone trim at the top of the building donated to the Historical Society to be preserved when the building’s future was determined.

The auction will mean that it is up to the eventual buyer to honor the request to donate the requested items. Stevenson was not aware of the decision to put the building up for auction in September, and said Land agreed to pass their request along to the buyer.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_countyadminempty-1-.jpg

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]