ROCKINGHAM — Former Hamlet mayor and current partner with Mabry’s Drug and Home Care Jeff Smart on Tuesday put his name into the running for a seat on the Richmond County Board of Commissioners in 2020.

Smart was mayor from 2007 to 2013, and in recent years has been among the strongest supporters of the Taste of the Sandhills Showcasing Dancing with the Stars benefiting Richmond County Hospice, of which Mabry’s is the primary sponsor. Smart was born and raised in Hamlet and graduated from Richmond Senior High School in 1989. He went on to graduate from UNC Chapel Hill in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health Administration.

He said his time as mayor gave him a respect for those that serve in local government and said he appreciates the hard work of current and past county commissioners.

Richmond County has served me and my family well. It’s been a wonderful place to live, work, and play for many years,” Smart said. “I am hopeful that the people of Richmond County will elect me as a County Commissioner so that I may help to continue to make this place a great place to call home.”

Smart said if elected he would not accept the county’s status quo, instead work to provide the best quality of life for all.

“As a local business owner I understand the importance of maintaining and increasing job opportunities in Richmond County. As the former Hamlet Mayor I understand the challenges of maintaining the daily necessities that we all expect such as clean water, safe neighborhoods, and updated infrastructure,” Smart said. “If elected I will not just accept the status quo for the people of Richmond County.”

Incumbent Commissioner Jimmy Capps and former Ellerbe Mayor Lee Berry filed for the 2020 races on Tuesday. Board of Commissioners Chairman Kenneth Robinette and Vice Chairman John Garner are also up for reelection.

In the Board of Education race, Chairman Wiley Mabe, Jerry Ethridge and Ronald Tillman are up for reelection. Tillman filed on Tuesday.

The filing period ends at noon on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

Smart https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_JeffSmart2web.jpg Smart

Gavin Stone News Editor