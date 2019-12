Hundreds filled the grounds next to Rockingham City Hall Tuesday night for the city’s tree lighting ceremony. Laine and Hunter Floyd, above, take a selfie with their two boys Lennon, 15 months and Jackson, 4. Left, an attendee captures the tree on her phone, and below, the crowd was entertained by the L.J. Bell Elementary School Choir under the direction of Kacey Matheson.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Tree-selfie-1.jpg https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_The-perfect-shot-1.jpg https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Believing-in-Christmas-1.jpg https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Choir-at-tree-lighting-1.jpg