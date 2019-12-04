Town receives a strong audit

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Council on Monday was told that the government’s finances are in good shape.

The report showed the town’s cash balance at $4 million, more than 90% higher than the balance a decade ago. Structured debt is on a steady decline, Masters said, while property and sales tax revenues continue to increase.

The report revealed a 70% increase in property tax revenue since 2013, while the town’s property tax rate has stayed the same. Property tax collection was at 95%.

***

County OKs ordinance for dangerous dogs

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted an ordinance Monday intended to deal with dangerous dogs.

The ordinance will “change the culture” of dog ownership in the county, interim County Attorney Gary Locklear said.

Locklear and a citizen committee worked on the ordinance over a period of at least six months and held a public hearing in October. The ordinance will take effect in 30 days, but the $10 annual fee per dog and cat will not take effect until July 1 while the county works out a collection mechanism.

***

Storage unit facilities broken into

LAURINBURG — Police here are investigating another break-in to numerous storage units in a secure facility.

According to Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White, it was reported on Monday that 17 storage units had the locks cut on them at Southern Mini Storage on McColl Road. A hole was cut in the fence around the facility allowing the suspect to gain entry.

Last week it was reported that 46 storage units at Storage Solution on King Street were broken into. White said that the two are very similar and could have been the same person.

The investigation is on-going and officers are unsure of how much was taken. Those who have units at the location are encouraged to check their units and report to the police department as soon as possible if anything is missing.

***

Accident kills female pedestrian

LUMBERTON — Police are investigating a vehicle accident last week that killed a 43-year-old Lumberton woman.

Danielle Lovette Adams was struck about 7 p.m. on Nov. 27 by a 2010 Honda while crossing the street near Page Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Adams was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and then flown to another hospital, where she died. The driver of the vehicle was not named.

No charges have been filed, but the Lumberton Police Department is seeking help from the public. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 910-671-3845.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.