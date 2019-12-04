Pleas for pets fall on deaf ears at commissioners meeting

Animals in the shelter. Courtesy photo Animals in the shelter. Courtesy photo

ROCKINGHAM — Tensions were high Tuesday night as an animal activist and her followers demanded change at the county-run animal shelter.

Kristi Newton presented to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners a compelling presentation, which included photos of dogs which allegedly were beaten and denied medical help while in the shelter’s care.

But her plea for change in management at the shelter fell on deaf ears, as the commissioners moved quickly on to other business as soon as Newton’s presentation was finished, without a word of discussion regarding what they had just seen.

“I volunteered there for 11 months,” Newton told the seven-man board, “and saw animals being euthanized before the 72-hours were up. I saw a puppy with his chest ripped open, and no medical care given until I got there and took him (to the veterinarian).”

The shelter has to hold a animal for at least 72-hours before killing it, giving the animal’s owners a chance to retrieve the pet.

“The director has to go,” demanded Newton, arguing that another male employee at the shelter also needed to be replaced due to his mistreatment of the animals.

The shelter came under fire in late October when the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinarian Division conducted an inspection and found numerous violations. The state originally fined the city $2,000, but that was reduced to $500.

“All of us here love animals,” Newton told the board while demanding justice for the innocent victims. At the end of her presentation, approximately 30 supporters in the crowd gave her a rousing standing ovation.

Later in the meeting, however, another side to the animal shelter saga was presented by County Manager Bryan Land, who defended the director, Bonnie Wilde, her employees and the overall treatment of animals at the facility.

While presenting his monthly report to the county’s governing body, Land painted a much different picture of the shelter, and highlighted its accomplishments.

“I want our citizens to know that good things are happening (at the shelter),” said Land, pointing out some major improvements that have been done since the state inspection.

“The shelter flooring project is almost complete – at a cost of $36,855 which was unbudgeted for,” emphasized the county manager, while pointing out that the animal shelter had one of the highest budgets of all the Richmond departments.

“It is one of the most expensive departments we have,” said Land. “We spend $510,000 annually, which includes (the salaries for) three full-time deputies who serve as Animal Control Officers.”

Land also commended the work the shelter was doing to save the animals it cares for, stating that the facility has grown from 200 adoptions per year to over 800, and that the number of pets the shelter euthanizes is down 80 pecent from when the county took it over, and down 31 percent just in the last 12 months.

“Unfortunately, there are just never enough homes for all the animals we take in,” said Land.

Sensing the bad blood between the county manager and the activists, Commissioner Tavares Bostic took up the issue once Land finished his report. “How do we get reconnected?” Bostic asked of both Land and those in the audience. “People, this has to be about us creating realistic solutions.”

Land answered, saying that it was going to take “considerable time” to heal the wounds.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Cats-in-the-pound-2-.jpg Animals in the shelter. Courtesy photo https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_dogs-in-the-pound-2-.jpg Animals in the shelter. Courtesy photo

County offers opposing view to anti-shelter activist

Robert Leininger Editor

Reach Leininger at [email protected]

Reach Leininger at [email protected]