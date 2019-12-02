Sheriff’s office warns of scammers posing as first responder charity

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued a scam alert after receiving many complaints from residents.

Anyone who receives a call from a 910-375-5563 number, which called ID shows comes from Bealuville, North Carolina, is encouraged to call the N.C. Attorney Generals Office at (919) 716-6400. The contact to report these type scams is 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or you can locate other information at www.ncdoj.gov/contact-doj/.

Richmond County residents have reported to the sheriff’s office that the caller is requesting that they donate money to a nonexistent charity, which they claim is raising money for law enforcement and firefighters.

“To date this is not a validated charity and more likely a telemarketing scam,” Sheriff James Clemmons said in a press release. “We ask that no one give the caller any of their information and do not commit to wiring them any money.”

The Attorney General’s Office offers the following tips on avoiding falling victims to scams:

• Never share your Social Security Number, bank account or credit card information with someone you don’t know who calls you or emails you.

• Walk away from high-pressure sellers who tell you that you must make a decision right away.

• Don’t sign any contract or other paperwork until you’ve had a chance to read and understand it.

• Never pay money upfront to get a loan or win a lottery or sweepstakes.

• Don’t respond to letters or emails that ask you to help transfer money into your bank account or wire money out of the country.

• Don’t cash checks you get in the mail along with a letter or call that tells you you’ve won an unexpected prize. The checks are most likely fake.

