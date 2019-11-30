Gillis family gets good news after stroke

Contributed photo Kelli “Kellibob” Gillis and Kent Gillis. Contributed photo Kelli “Kellibob” Gillis and Kent Gillis.

ROCKINGHAM — On Nov. 7, Kent Gillis was out hunting while his wife, Kelli, babysat their new grandchild.

He returned with food and the couple ate together. Kelli went down the hallway and returned complaining of a headache, and when Kent looked at her he saw one side of her face drooping — the first sign of a stroke. With the help of their neighbor, a nurse, he got her in the car and he sped off to the emergency room.

On the way, she began having seizures and slipped into a coma. Kent said he was told that only 5% of people who have had the kind of stroke Kelli had live longer than three days.

“Thanks to the staff at (FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond) she survived the trip to Chapel Hill,” Kent said in a Facebook message.

Friday is Day 22 of Kelli’s coma, and this week the Gillis family were surprised with good news: she will recover with a weak side of her body and some slurred speech, but her memories and her senses will be undamaged.

Kent broke the news to his Facebook followers on Wednesday in a video that’s since been viewed 8,000 times and shared 239 times. He prepared them for a long one, just 12 hours after he somberly told them that he and his sons were going to have to have “a talk” and warned that this would be the last video.

On Nov. 25, a doctor told Kent that Kelli had lost so much brain function that, if she survived, she would be confined to a bed without the ability to see, hear, speak or move and she would require two people with her at all times. After discussing it with their sons, they decided that they didn’t want her to be left like that, and the conversation was now when to begin the morphine drip to shut down her organs, but that conversation never came.

Tuesday morning, before the family was scheduled to meet with their doctor to tell them how they wanted to proceed, a nurse called Kent asking if he was okay with them draining fluid from Kelli’s brain one more time. He allowed it, provided it wouldn’t cause her any more discomfort.

“We walked into the meeting, the doctor gets to talking and he’s not saying anything bad at all. Everything’s positive,” Kent said in the video. “Just everything I could ever dream of.” He paused, looking out the window for the words to describe his emotions. “Y’all just don’t know what that news means.”

“If you don’t believe prayer works, look at the prayer in our county, look at the people who have pushed and pushed — and I’ve heard rumors going around town that she’s already brain dead, and all kind of stuff — and we were up here just fighting and y’all have been fighting and praying, pulling and pushing, and i just love everybody for it.

“I got my baby back!”

In their “Gillis Family Hunt Club,” which boasts 1,897 members, family and friends have organized raffles, sales, lunches — even meat hunts — to benefit the Gillis’. The GoFundMe has reached $3,235, surpassing their goal of $3,000.

“Now we’re just waiting for her to wake up,” Kent said Friday.

Tasha Beasley, commented that the Facebook group is a “family” that helps each other however they can.

“We never turn our backs we just open our hearts,” Beasley said. “Never too big or small. We have stood strong for our community and others.”

To support the Gillis family, go to www.gofundme.com/f/kelli-gillis. There is also a BBQ and chicken plate sale from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Hide-A-Way Tavern located at 188 Billy Covington Rd. in Rockingham. Call 910-719-4089 for more information.

