Man charged with defacing graves

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man has been charged with multiple felonies relating to the theft and attempted sale of items from graves at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

Kevin Earl Locklear, 25, of Locklear Drive, is charged with one felony count each of desecrating a grave site causing greater than or equal to $1,000 in damage, attempting to obtain property by false pretenses and larceny.

Warrants for his arrest allege that between Oct. 1 and Nov. 4, Locklear stole 6 bronzes vases and a bronze name plate from Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Rockingham and attempting to sell them at a recycling center. The stolen items were valued at $1,750.

Locklear was arrested on Nov. 20 and placed under a $15,000 secure bond at the Richmond County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Locklear was convicted of one misdemeanor count of larceny in September 2019 in Montgomery County, for which he was sentenced to probation.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_KEVIN-EARL-LOCKLEAR.jpg