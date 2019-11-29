Man accused of sex with minor, battery of woman

Delgado Delgado

ROCKINGHAM — An Ellerbe man allegedly had sex with a minor and sexually assaulted another individual.

Pedro Zapata Delgado, 28, of Will Lane, has been charged with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery.

Warrants for his arrest allege that Delgado committed a lewd and lascivious act upon the body of a child under the age of 16-years-old on Oct. 13. That same day he allegedly groped a woman by putting his hand under her clothes against her will.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Delgado on Nov. 21. He was placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secure bond. He posted the bond on Nov. 26 and was released. Delgado is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Delgado has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

