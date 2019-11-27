Help a child in need via the Angel Tree

ROCKINGHAM — Would you love to make a local child’s Christmas a little brighter, but simply don’t know any needy children, or how to make that happen?

Well, the Salvation Army and Walmart have the solution. Once again this year, generous patrons can help a child in need by using the Angel Tree.

Simply stop by any Walmart in Richmond, Montgomery or Randolph counties and pick a tag off the Angel Tree, which are prominently displayed in the stores. The tag will have a child’s name and information, such as their clothes and shoe sizes, what their needs are, and what their Christmas wishes are.

You can then choose which gift or gifts you’d like to donate, buy them and turn them in with your Angel Tree information card. You don’t even have to wrap the gifts — the program organizers will handle that for you.

But you do have to hurry. All donations to the program need to be in by Dec. 11 to give organizers ample time for distributing the gifts in time for Christmas.

All the children on the trees were referred to the Salvation Army by employees of the local Departments of Social Services and local school districts to help ensure that the kids who need it the most will have a nice Christmas this year, according to Angel Tree Program Director Kimberly Patterson.

Response to the tree has been great, she said, but there is always a need for gifts for the older kids. “We get many great donations for little girls, but are always looking for more gifts for the older boys, the 9 and 10-year-olds,” said Patterson.

Those wanting more information on the program can contact Patterson at 336-625-0551.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Angel-Tree-at-Walmart.jpg

Robert Leininger Editor

Reach Robert Leininger at [email protected]

