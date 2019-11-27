Hudson Brothers manager makes friends of strangers

Hudson Brothers Deli Manager Diane Whitfield says she is just a “people person.” Hudson Brothers Deli Manager Diane Whitfield says she is just a “people person.”

ROCKINGHAM — “You just gotta be sweet!”

That is the mantra Diane Whitfield lives by.

And anybody who has met her will certainly verify that she is certainly a sweet and kind person.

For the past 25 years, Whitfield has been a mainstay at Hudson Brothers Deli in downtown Rockingham. The role of manager suits her well, she said, because it allows Whitfield to interact with the customers, whom she loves dearly.

Nobody is a stranger long when Whitfield is nearby.

It took all of five minutes for Whitfield to introduce herself, memorize his name and learn a bit about the person who nominated her for this recognition. Then she invited him — a total stranger — to Thanksgiving dinner in her home.

“I welcome folks into my house like they are family, and many do become like family,” explained Whitfield. “I take my friends into my home and into my life. I love them and want to be with them all the time. That’s just the way I am.”

Whitfield’s husband Eric, a self-employed contractor in Richmond County and member of the Dixie Ambush band, also shares some of those same traits. But it wasn’t a person he brought home recently, rather a new pet.

“Eric took in this cat that he found laying in the road. He brought it home. He couldn’t just leave it there,” she said, but then added. “I’m highly allergic to cats.”

Instead of throwing out a cat in need of a loving home, Whitfield is suffering through the swollen eyes, sniffles and rash that comes from being around a pet she’s allergic too.

Her reaching out to help anyone who could use a friend, a favor or a simple kind act, is something she inherited, Whitfield believes, since her parents were the same way.

“I remember telling mama about a co-worker whose feet hurt, and the next thing she does is goes out and buys new insoles for me to give her,” remembered Whitfield. “That’s just the way both her and my daddy were.”

Both her parents have passed now, but Whitfield is certainly keeping the family tradition of kindness alive.

“I certainly don’t do it for recognition or praise. I just believe that if you do good things, good things will come back to you,” she said.

We thank you, Diane Whitfield, for your random acts of kindness.

Robert Leininger Editor