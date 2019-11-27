Caring cashier helps elderly customer

28-year-old Food Lion cashier Latifa Nelson believes she was put on this earth to make people smile. 28-year-old Food Lion cashier Latifa Nelson believes she was put on this earth to make people smile.

ROCKINGHAM — For those special few, kindness just flows naturally. It’s not a deliberate act or something they consciously think about, rather, it’s part of their being. They are just wired to be kind to their fellow man.

For Latifah Nelson, it goes even further.

The 28-year-old single mother of two sees being kind and helpful to others as her reason for being on this earth. It is what God intended her to do, and why she exists.

“I was put here to make people smile,” she gleans, explaining that all the jobs she’s had in her young life have been in customer service — a perfect career for her.

Nelson works as a cashier at the Food Lion on East Broad Avenue in Rockingham. It was there that she was spotted by the person who nominated her for this recognition, doing what she does best: an elderly woman had trouble paying for a bottle of water and Nelson stepped up to help.

“You never know what kind of day someone is having,” said Nelson. “They might be contemplating suicide, and a kind word or a friendly gesture could save their life.”

For Nelson though, just seeing someone return a smile is reward enough.

She has always been a people person, she says, and having a positive outlook on life is what has allowed her to get through many a rough time.

She leaned on her faith and positive attitude when her mother passed away 7 years ago. Nelson’s mom was very close to her, and being a mother herself of a one-and-a-half year old, she depended on her mother. When she died it was devastating.

Nelson also suffers from scoliosis, and when it flares up, it’s debilitating. “Sometimes I can’t walk. Other times I have to use a walker and that’s hard when you have two small children,” she explained.

But a new diet and exercise routine is working, and the scoliosis has remained dormant, at least for now. Nelson thinks it’s just good karma — that the more she gives, the more she will receive.

She stays grounded, living with the knowledge that things could turn bad at any time, in part thanks to her neighbors. “I live next to a cemetery, so I’ve got a constant reminder,” Nelson said.

Nelson’s smile is addicting. It’s hard to stay in a bad mood when you are around her — she exudes a simple joy that draws others in.

And people do notice. Although she has only been at Food Lion for a month and a half, she has received numerous compliments, according to the store manager.

We thank you, Latifah Nelson, for your random acts of kindness.

28-year-old Food Lion cashier Latifa Nelson believes she was put on this earth to make people smile. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Food-Lion-kindness-winner-resized.jpg 28-year-old Food Lion cashier Latifa Nelson believes she was put on this earth to make people smile.

Robert Leininger Editor

Reach Robert Leininger at [email protected]

Reach Robert Leininger at [email protected]