Senior Christmas Party filling up fast

File photo Those interested in attending the Senior Christmas Party should contact Welch at 910.997.4491 or via email at File photo Those interested in attending the Senior Christmas Party should contact Welch at 910.997.4491 or via email at [email protected]

HAMLET — The 41st Annual Senior Christmas Party will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Cole Auditorium in Hamlet, but those wanting to attend better get their tickets fast before they sell out completely.

The popular party is being held at two different times, the first from 9 a.m. to noon and the second party slated to run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. But the morning tickets are already sold out and less than 70 remain for the afternoon party, according to Richmond County Aging Services Director Jacqueline Welch.

Tickets are available at your local senior center or call 910.997.4491 for more information.

This year’s party should be the best one ever, said Welch. During the first hour of the event, seniors can visit the resource booths and enjoy light refreshments. Then the remaining two hours will be filled with entertainment and door prizes.

Everyone attending will also receive a bag of fruit at the end of the party.

The agency is also continuing the canned food drive again this year. For each unexpired item brought, seniors will be entered to win a $50 gift card to Walmart.

The agency is still in need of door prizes and sponsors for this year’s party. Those interested should contact Welch at 910.997.4491 or via email at [email protected]

File photo Those interested in attending the Senior Christmas Party should contact Welch at 910.997.4491 or via email at [email protected] https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_seniors-dancing.jpg File photo Those interested in attending the Senior Christmas Party should contact Welch at 910.997.4491 or via email at [email protected]

Tickets free if you are 60 or older