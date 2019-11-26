Furry photo shoot benefits homeless pets

Tommy and Elizabeth Webb pose with their two sons, Logan, 4 and Gabriel, 6 at the Santa Paw’s Photo Shoot held at the historic Leak Wall House in Rockingham on Sunday. Tommy and Elizabeth Webb pose with their two sons, Logan, 4 and Gabriel, 6 at the Santa Paw’s Photo Shoot held at the historic Leak Wall House in Rockingham on Sunday. Professional photographer Mary Kate Lambeth gets a close-up shot of Jessi, a long-haird dashund and her owner, Jessi Walters, at the Santa Paw’s Photo Shoot on Sunday. Professional photographer Mary Kate Lambeth gets a close-up shot of Jessi, a long-haird dashund and her owner, Jessi Walters, at the Santa Paw’s Photo Shoot on Sunday.

ROCKINGHAM — A great opportunity to be professionally photographed with your best furry friend was used to the fullest on Sunday at the 2nd Annual Santa Paws Photo Shoot held at the Leak Wall House in downtown Rockingham.

The event, which benefited the Humane Society of Richmond County (HSRC), paired people and their pets, or in some case, just people, with professional photographer Mary Kate Lambeth who captured their images in a holiday scene.

To participate, 15-minute reservations were made and all available spots filled up quickly, according to Jessica Covington, a board of directors member of the HSRC.

“The response was tremendous,” explained Covington. “This is just a great and fun event.”

The funds are desperately needed by the Humane Society also, Covington said.

“We’ve had over 300 placements with other rescue organizations in our state and adoptions this year and have spent over $20,000 on vetting animals back to health and providing spay and neuters. We are focused on providing more programs to help the community with the general welfare of their animals, but that comes with a price,” she explained.

For more information on the Society, visit humanesocietyofrichmondcounty.org or call 910-206-0476.

