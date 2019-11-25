Triple L Farms named ‘Farm of the Year’

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Jim Lambeth accepts a flag that was flown over the North Carolina Capitol from Sen. Tom McInnis on Monday. Triple L Farms, owned by Lambeth’s family, was named “Farm of the Year” by the Richmond County Cooperative Extension. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Jim Lambeth accepts a placard from Director of the Richmond County Cooperative Extension Paige Clark on Monday honoring his family’s farm, Triple L Farms, as “Farm of the Year.” Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Jim Lambeth accepts a flag that was flown over the North Carolina Capitol from Sen. Tom McInnis on Monday. Triple L Farms, owned by Lambeth’s family, was named “Farm of the Year” by the Richmond County Cooperative Extension. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Jim Lambeth accepts a placard from Director of the Richmond County Cooperative Extension Paige Clark on Monday honoring his family’s farm, Triple L Farms, as “Farm of the Year.”

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Cooperative Extension named the Lambeth Family’s Triple L Farms “Farm of the Year” on Monday before a packed room of local and state officials, family and friends, and members of the local agricultural community.

Triple L is a fourth generation family farm located in Derby. It began with a peach grower named Roger Derby, the namesake for the unincorporated township, and Derby’s farm manager, H.R. Currie, later purchased the farm and continued to grow on the land.

His daughter married Mike Lambeth from Guilford County, and their sons Jim and Joe Lambeth formed Triple L in 1977, carrying on the farm as it is today, according to a summary of the farm’s history provided by Jamie Lambeth.

“The Lambeths and their peach farm … are an extension the of original, historic peach farms that started back in the early 1900’s and they’re still doing it today, said Paige Clark (formerly Burns), director of the Cooperative Extension.

Clark noted that North Carolina is fifth in the nation in peach production, and said that she’s a large part of market for peach farmers, eating about 50 pounds a year herself. “(Peach farming) is a very important industry in our state and we appreciate the Lambeth family for all they’ve done for all these years,” she said.

Monday was the Farmer’s Luncheon, held at the Richmond County Agricultural Services Center in Rockingham, as part of Farm-City Week 2019. Farm-City Week is a national observance celebrating the relationship between agricultural producers and consumers that is held annually the week of Thanksgiving.

Jim Lambeth accepted a placard recognizing the Lambeth Family for “outstanding production and business practices and contributions to the Richmond County agricultural industry.”

“It being thanksgiving … We’re very thankful for the work the Extension has done for North Carolina,” Lambeth said. “I want to thank the Extension and especially Paige (Clark), because Paige works with row crops and she’s helped me countless times when I’ve called her over the years and she’ll be there tomorrow if I need her.”

Lambeth went on to thank his grandfather and father, who passed in 1985, his brothers, as well as his children Jamie, Jed and Megan, all of whom still live and work in Richmond County, which, he said, “is a big thing.”

“A lot of our young people have left the family farm and left even if they didn’t farm and we want to keep our children here and grow Richmond County, so I thank them all,” Lambeth said. “I especially want to thank my wife for putting up with me for all these years … As most of you all know, farming has no set time to go to work and come home so we work long hours certain times of the year and some time of the year we don’t work so long.

“It’s been a rewarding career for me — I was trying to come to the end of my career but I see all this technology coming and I don’t want to miss out on all that,” he continued. “I want to make more money by working less!”

Senator Tom McInnis presented Lambeth with a flag flown over the North Carolina Capitol.

“The Lambeth family, the Currie family they have been long, long standing representatives of agriculture in our county,” McInnis said. The senator recalled Mr. Currie showing him a $1,000 bill someone had paid him with in the 1960’s, the first time McInnis had ever seen one, and said, “I’ll never forget that as long as I live.”

“The Lambeths come from a family of high character, high integrity, high ethics, high morals and it shows in their everyday life and it shows in the outcome of their crops and their neighbors,” McInnis said.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Jim Lambeth accepts a flag that was flown over the North Carolina Capitol from Sen. Tom McInnis on Monday. Triple L Farms, owned by Lambeth’s family, was named “Farm of the Year” by the Richmond County Cooperative Extension. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Jim Lambeth accepts a placard from Director of the Richmond County Cooperative Extension Paige Clark on Monday honoring his family’s farm, Triple L Farms, as “Farm of the Year.” https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IMG_5132-1.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Jim Lambeth accepts a flag that was flown over the North Carolina Capitol from Sen. Tom McInnis on Monday. Triple L Farms, owned by Lambeth’s family, was named “Farm of the Year” by the Richmond County Cooperative Extension. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Jim Lambeth accepts a placard from Director of the Richmond County Cooperative Extension Paige Clark on Monday honoring his family’s farm, Triple L Farms, as “Farm of the Year.” https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IMG_5098-1.jpg

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]