ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Daily Journal has hired a new editor to lead the paper of record’s coverage.

Robert A. Leininger, is a Freeport, Illinois-native who comes to Richmond County by way of Missouri where he was publisher of three papers: The Bowling Green Times, The Louisiana Press-Journal and The Vandalia Leader. Prior to that he was the managing editor of the Fort Morgan Times beginning in April 2016 and took on the editor role at the Brush News Tribune as well before leaving last December.

His longest tenured position was as publisher and editor of The Mountain Jackpot News, which served a 5-county area, from 1995 to 2016. While at the Jackpot, the paper won 21 top honors in the Colorado Press Association’s annual “Best of” contest, including a “General Excellence” award, Best Headline Writing, and Best News Photography.

Other jobs he’s had in his life include professional chef, professional river guide on the Arkansas River in Colorado, member of the Colorado Ski Patrol, chauffeur for a Hilton Hotel, real estate mortgage broker, Realtor, trout slayer and poker player.

Leininger said he chose journalism because he “wasn’t talented enough to be the next Hemingway” and that despite the low wages and long hours, “it’s a job that I absolutely love.”

“I don’t even call it a job, it’s an adventure. And I’d rather do something I love for little money than something I hate for big cash,” he said.

Leininger earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Of all the stories he’s written or been involved in publishing, Leininger said he’s most proud of sitting in the woods to expose a Teller County Commissioner vandalizing his neighbor’s property, as well as uncovering that commissioner defrauding the government and literally trying to change plot borders to add acreage to his own property.

Leininger’s first official day with the Daily Journal was Monday. Gavin Stone has been named news editor, and said he is excited to work with a veteran like Leininger to continue to bring Richmond County the quality journalism it deserves.

“I want to put out a paper that is respected and valued by our readers,” Leininger said. “I realize that type of recognition is certainly earned, and it will take time, but we will get there through professional journalism and a true commitment to this community.”

Leininger can be reached at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

