Warrants: 4 had meth, other drugs in prison

Bonilla Bonilla Sutton Sutton Phimasone Phimasone Ward Ward

ROCKINGHAM — Four individuals have been charged with possession of methamphetamine and other drugs and prohibited items on Morrison Correctional Institution property.

Kaitlyn Marie Phimasone, 26, of Clayton; Bryce Killian Bonilla, 31, of Garner; William McKinley Ward, 31, of Garner; and Joseph Kelvin Sutton, 31, of Raleigh have been charged with matching offenses. All four are charged with two felony counts each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and one felony count each of possession of a controlled substance on prison premises and possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance.

The foursome were allegedly in possession of tobacco, methamphetamine, amphetamines, marijuana and mobile phones while incarcerated. The amounts of each of the drugs are 0.7 grams of both meth and marijuana, and two dosage units of the amphetamines.

They were served arrest warrants on Nov. 15. All four are held under $50,000 secure bonds and scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Phimasone has been convicted of many felony drug charges. She was convicted of one felony count each of possession and distribution of a meth precursor in Johnston County in January 2015 and served four months in prison.

Most recently, Phimasone was convicted of one felony count of possession of Schedule I controlled substance in Wake County and sentenced to probation.

Bonilla’s felony drug convictions date back to 2008 when he was convicted of one felony count each of possession with intent to sell a Schedule III and a Schedule VI controlled substance in Wake County, for which he served about four months in prison.

Sutton was convicted of one felony count each of trafficking a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a place for a controlled substance, trafficking a Schedule VI controlled substance and possessing stolen goods in Wake County. He served three years and eleven months in prison and was released in March 2019, according to state records.

He served a total of 23 months in prison for three more felony counts of possessing and selling controlled substances. Most recently, Bonilla was convicted of one felony count each of possession with intent to sell a Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substance in Wake County and served eight months in prison, getting out in November 2018.

Ward has never been previously incarcerated but has been convicted of multiple misdemeanor charges. In July 2019 he was convicted of one misdemeanor count each of violation of a protective order and larceny in Wake County, for which he was received probation.

Bonilla https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_BRYCE-KILLIAN-BONILLA-1.jpg Bonilla Sutton https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_JOSEPH-KELVIN-SUTTON-1.jpg Sutton Phimasone https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_KAITLYN-MARIE-PHIMASONE-1.jpg Phimasone Ward https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_WILLIAM-MCKINLEY-WARD-1.jpg Ward

Matching charges for foursome

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]