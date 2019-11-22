Beautifying a ‘house of God’

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Members of the Cornerstone Seventh-Day Adventist Church finish up a large-scale cleanup of the church grounds Thursday that began this summer. They’re adding daffodils and liriope along the driveway, as well as sprucing up the lawn and flower beds. Next, they will clean the exterior of the house. The volunteers include at least 18 members of the church. First Elder Samuel Garcia said “We’re trying to make it more beautiful … It’s a house of God.” Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Members of the Cornerstone Seventh-Day Adventist Church finish up a large-scale cleanup of the church grounds Thursday that began this summer. They’re adding daffodils and liriope along the driveway, as well as sprucing up the lawn and flower beds. Next, they will clean the exterior of the house. The volunteers include at least 18 members of the church. First Elder Samuel Garcia said “We’re trying to make it more beautiful … It’s a house of God.”

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Members of the Cornerstone Seventh-Day Adventist Church finish up a large-scale cleanup of the church grounds Thursday that began this summer. They’re adding daffodils and liriope along the driveway, as well as sprucing up the lawn and flower beds. Next, they will clean the exterior of the house. The volunteers include at least 18 members of the church. First Elder Samuel Garcia said “We’re trying to make it more beautiful … It’s a house of God.”