Rep. Scott Brewer running for full term in District 66 seat

ROCKINGHAM — Not every boy ends up being a firefighter, nor does every girl become a nurse.

In fact, it takes years for most folks to choose a career path.

But choosing that path for Scott Brewer was simple.

The Rockingham resident says he was born to be a public servant. It’s just about all he’s ever wanted to do his entire life. And for all but a couple of years, he’s done just that.

Now Brewer wants local voters to keep his public life going for at least a little longer.

In May, Brewer was elected to fill the House District 66 seat left vacant when then-Rep. Kim Goodman accepted a position on the state’s Industrial Commission in April.

Having just retired from the bench a few months earlier — and not wanting to sit around the house all day — Brewer jumped at the opportunity.

Now he has to fight to keep his seat on the state’s governing board, and will be the Democratic candidate for House District 66 in next year’s general election.

But Brewer is no stranger to politics. He started down that path over 40 years ago while earning his undergraduate degree in Political Science at UNC Chapel Hill. It was there he was named the top College Democrat for the entire state.

And upon graduation, Brewer went on the campaign trail with U.S. Senate hopeful Robert Morgan as part of his staff. Since this was before cell phones and internet were a part of everyday life, Brewer recalls the campaign as one which required a lot of foot time and pay phones.

“I loved every minute of it,” he said. “Being out on the road and meeting the people was something that stuck with me for the rest of my life.”

Once that campaign ended, unfortunately with a loss by his candidate, Brewer kept his political ambitions alive by working at the State Capital, and also started law school.

“Morgan encouraged me to get my law degree, and then to find a way to use it for the public good,” explained Brewer. “I’ll always remember that advice.”

And except for a brief, couple-year stint at a large, private law firm, that was the advice he followed.

“I hated working at the law firm, because it was office work. I wanted to be in court. I wanted to be there fighting the good fight,” he said. So Brewer left the private sector, and scored the Assistant District Attorney’s position based in Rockingham.

He was eventually appointed the honor of serving as a judge, and served in that role up until his retirement last year.

Be it in a courtroom, or on the floor of the House, Brewer is in his element. He said he loves an intellectual argument and the art of negotiation. That is why he feels he is a great choice for the people of Richmond County, and is on the trail stumping for votes.

Although a Democrat for life, Brewer said he isn’t one to automatically vote down party lines. He’s not afraid to stir the apple cart on issues he feels are vital to his constituents.

His campaign is particularly focused on increasing teacher pay, especially the veteran teachers who have hit the top of the pay scale and deserve more in his mind. “We can’t lose these educators to the private sector over money. They are too valuable an asset.”

He also lobbies strongly for North Carolina to adopt Medicare expansion, and for the state to follow Governor Roy Cooper’s plan and issue an $8 billion bond program to fix ailing school facilities in dire need of repair. “That bond issue would bring $3.9 million just into fixing schools in Richmond County,” he explained.

And as for the overall general election, Brewer is hopeful that the Democrats will at least take the majority in the state House, and feels a swing in the Senate is not out of the question either.

Robert Leininger Editor

Reach Robert Leininger at [email protected]

