Church to serve free meals to 2,500 Saturday

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Boyce Carpenter loads more dressing into the oven on Thursday in preparation for the big Thanksgiving Community Meal on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Boyce Carpenter loads more dressing into the oven on Thursday in preparation for the big Thanksgiving Community Meal on Saturday.

ROCKINGHAM — A church that typically hosts between 15 and 20 people on Sundays will — with the support of volunteers from a dozen other churches — feed up to 2,500 people Saturday at their annual Thanksgiving Community Meal.

East Rockingham Methodist Church began the tradition about 7 years ago when Marlene Carpenter, treasurer of the church, and her husband, Boyce, began thinking of ways to serve those in the community who are alone or homebound on Thanksgiving. They fed about 70 people that first year, and their numbers doubled every year after that until last year, which topped out at roughly 2,600 people, including 1,300 who received deliveries, according to Carpenter.

The free lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at East Rockingham Methodist Church located at 490 Mill Rd. The menu includes turkey, dressing, candied yams, collards, assorted desserts, coffee and tea.

Pastor Ken Griswold said the meal is fully supported by donations throughout the year. The volunteers hail from all different denominations and include organizations like the Richmond Senior High School Beta Club. Most of the people who receive the food are referred through counselors at Richmond County Schools, local senior centers and the Department of Social Services and receive deliveries.

“It’s a ‘community meal’ both in who’s putting it on and who’s receiving it,” Griswold said.

Cooking for that many people requires weeks of preparation on coordinating the deliveries with the various referring agencies and about four days for 10 to 15 people to cook the food, according to Carpenter. On Thursday, an industrial fridge was about half-filled with dressing and turkey platters, while boxes of uncooked dressing were stacked to the ceiling.

“It’s a blessing to the community and it’s a blessing to us,” Carpenter said. “Not all the people that come are needy, some live by themselves and enjoy the company of eating with other people.

“They’re grateful and that makes all the work worthwhile.”

On how a small church handles the logistics of an operation this large, Griswold said it’s a truly “grassroots” effort.

“It’s a testament to the entire community’s willingness to come together if someone will be a catalyst,” he said.

Boyce Carpenter, after loading two more platters of dressing into the oven Thursday, said, “Don’t ask me how we do it, it just happens.”

To volunteer or eat on Saturday, call the church at 910-997-5790 or go to the church at 490 Mill Rd. in Rockingham. Volunteers should show up between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Boyce Carpenter loads more dressing into the oven on Thursday in preparation for the big Thanksgiving Community Meal on Saturday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IMG_4950-1.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Boyce Carpenter loads more dressing into the oven on Thursday in preparation for the big Thanksgiving Community Meal on Saturday.

Volunteers support free meal

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]