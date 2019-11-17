Toys for Tots accepting donations

ROCKINGHAM — The Marine Toys for Tots toy drive is off to a bit of a slow start — possibly due to the late start to the cold weather — with more than 200 families in need submitting applications to the Department of Social Services and about 50 at Dobbins Insurance as of Thursday, according to coordinator Donna Dobbins.

The toy drive, designed to give every child a merry Christmas, is supported through donations from the community. To donate, call Dobbins Insurance at 910-997-6231 or DSS at 910-997-8480, or go to www.toysfortots.org.

The drop off locations are listed online at www.toysfortots.org under the “Ways to Donate” tab after selecting Richmond County under “local campaigns.”

Those receiving financial benefits through DSS are eligible to receive toys. Others can be found eligible based on need, according to Dobbins.

She said the program has grown dramatically since it began in Richmond County 14 years ago when they only served 100 children to last year when 1,561 children received toys for Christmas.

“There are so many kids from broken homes, living with foster parents or their grandparents or … just kids who can’t help their situation,” Dobbins said. “You feel like you’re making a difference, however small.”

Dobbins said its “humbling” that the Marine Corps League is made up of a veterans of war who are willing to continue their service.

“I’m a person that believes we’re all here for a reason: to show God’s love to others,” she said.

The first deliveries will be made on Nov. 25, and the second round will be on Dec. 5.

For more information, contact Dobbins at 910-997-6231.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IMG_6253-1.jpg

Program benefits children, families in need

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]