Roadside Christmas tree returns

The Christmas tree that was put up along U.S. 220 North last year by an anonymous resident has returned, this time with a solar panel to power the lights at night. The Daily Journal contacted the person behind the tree last year, who said he put it up to get people excited for Christmas time.