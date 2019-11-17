Toy drive seeks to teach kids about Jesus

ELLERBE — The Ellerbe First Baptist Church will be the sole drop off location in Richmond County for Operation Christmas Child this year, and collections begin this Sunday.

The donation drive, sponsored by Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse, sends toys and religious literature to parts of the world that have not yet been exposed to Christian theology. This is the church’s 6th year participating in the drive, but their first as the only church participant.

Their goal this year is to reach 3,600 shoe boxes, according to Elsie Freeman, team leader for Operation Christmas Child. Freeman called the church the “lone ranger” handling donations this year, but said they will handle the added load through community support. Volunteers include people from churches all over the county, she said.

“(The recipients) are anybody in the world that has not heard about Jesus,” Freeman said. She added that the boxes are taken to a processing center in Raleigh and sent to missionaries in various parts of the world who are trained to communicate with and teach the children there. The boxes are given on a “one per lifetime” basis, according to Freeman.

To donate:

• Use a standard shoe-box

• Include at least one “wow” item like a doll, soccer ball with a pump or a stuffed animal

• Fill with other toys, toiletries and school supplies

Finally, take it to the Ellerbe First Baptist Church located at 2116 Main St., Ellerbe between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. any day between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24, or between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Nov. 25.

For more information, call Freeman at 910-817-4720.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

