Toy Run moved to Sunday due to weather forecast

ROCKINGHAM — The Toy Run benefiting the Sandhills Children’s Center will be moved to Sunday due to weather forecasts, according to the event’s organizer, Sarah “Sassy” Holder.

Registration will begin at 1 p.m. at Family Cycle Sales located at 1 West Hamlet Ave. in Hamlet. Kickstands go up at 2 p.m. The riders will collect the toys there, cruise over to the Center — with Santa Claus himself in tow — drop off the toys and then head over the Sports Connection where food will be waiting.

“It’s all about putting smiles on babies faces,” Holder said.

Holder said you don’t need a bike to ride — “as long as it’s got wheels you’re fine.”

She said the most they’ve ever had in one ride is 50 riders representing a many different clubs and organizations. Holder has organized the ride since 2014 after the club that started it moved out of town.

“I didn’t want it to affect the kids, it wouldn’t be fair to them,” she said.

The donated toys must be new and unwrapped. All the funds raised go to the Center, Holder said.

After watching the weather closely for two weeks, Holder said she wanted to make the call to move the ride early for the safety of those involved.

“I just hope to see a lot of support and friendly faces to give these kids another good Christmas,” she said.

For more information, call 910-299-6311.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

