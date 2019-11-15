Seniors play with puppies

November 15, 2019 Richmond County Daily Journal
Members of the Hamlet Senior Center got to play with a group of Labrador puppies from K2 Solutions in Derby on Thursday. The puppies showed off some of their training and played with a tennis ball. In a Facebook post, the senior center said, “Did you know that petting a dog 15 minutes a day helps reduce stress and produce that happy hormone we all know as Serotonin?”

