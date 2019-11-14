Veterans, Scouts dispose of flags

Members of American Legion Post 147 and Boy Scout Troop 1215 retire flags on Monday in honor of Veterans Day. 1st Vice Commander Carlton Hawkins said they retired about 500 flags that had been submitted to the Legion. There are drop boxes at the VFW in Rockingham near the tank, one at the WAYN station and at Jenkins Auto Parts. The Legion performs the ceremony twice a year, at Memorial Day and Veterans Day. The fire pit allows them to dispose of the flags by code which requires that the flames be elevated off the ground and be “roaring” so that the flag is immediately consumed. Hawkins said that if a flag is frayed, faded or otherwise dirty or damaged it should be turned in and replaced. “Show pride in your nation,” he said. “If every one participates we’ll keep the flags looking good.”

